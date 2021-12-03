Angela Merkel is doing a remarkable thing. She is leaving political office after 16 years in power on a high. The saying goes that all political careers end in failure, or to quote Tom Cruise in Cocktail: “everything ends badly, or it wouldn’t end” – but Merkel has bucked the trend and was ceremonially seen out by an incredibly unusual public military display on Thursday in Berlin.

Nowadays Germans are still somewhat reluctant to put on military displays of any kind ever, as you can imagine, so this was a very special event indeed and a mark of how secure this chancellor has made the country feel as it moved into the 21st century.

There are criticisms of the tight hold her party has enjoyed over German culture and society for best part of two decades, and the feeling that progressive change in a number of areas is very long overdue. It is hopefully coming now with a new coalition in charge. But still, all that aside, the affection for Merkel as a person and as a leader is undimmed.