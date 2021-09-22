Angela Rayner began Prime Minister’s Questions by offering her commiserations to Boris Johnson, via his deputy, for having made “absolutely zero progress on the trade deal that he promised” with the US.

Admittedly, she was helped in her performance by Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, who is a better straight man as a foil for jokes than is his boss, and less likely to think of a witty reply.

Indeed, Raab carefully avoided any attempt at humour, sticking to his prepared serious lines. Three times he said: “If we had listened to the opposition we would never have come out of lockdown.” This wasn’t the answer to any of Rayner’s six questions, but Conservative MPs liked it.