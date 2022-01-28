Bedtime stories are one of the most important parts of the day

A few years ago, I asked my agent at the time if she could enquire about the possibility of me reading a bedtime story on CBeebies. My young son was of the age where he was starting to really watch it properly, and I thought I may be in with a chance to impress him.

My efforts at point had only resulted in a weary, “Mummy, I’m not laughing.” And so, the call went in, and we waited, and then finally the answer came back – a polite, professional, “No, thank you”, along with the slight implication that they were knee-deep in A-listers, and I would have to wait until the big names dried up and they had slipped the bookings process further down the celebrity alphabet. Quite a long way further down, as it turns out, as five years later I am still hovering by the phone.

It is yet one more show business rejection I will take on the chin, and I don’t mind it since we have the delights of Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Elton John and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to enjoy. I mean, for the children to enjoy.