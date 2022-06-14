The bears are still in charge. After the headlong plunge of all risky assets on Monday there was a momentary pause for breath. But there was little sign of a return in confidence in the highest-risk end of the spectrum: crypto-currencies.

A week ago, bitcoin was trading at over $30,000. It is currently struggling to stay above $22,000, having lost more than half its value this year. Ethereum, the second largest crypto, has done worse. It seems to have steadied around $1,200, which leaves it 68 per cent down on the year to date. The total market capitalisation of all crypto-currencies is now below $1 trillion according to CoinMarketCap, back to the level of January 2021. At the peak, last November, the market valued them at just under $3 trillion – so nearly $2 trillion of wealth has been destroyed in little more than six months.

This experience raises a string of questions. For some of those, we already know the answer. For example, are crypto-currencies an effective hedge against inflation? No, absolutely not. The most traditional hedge of all, gold, has not been a perfect store of value. It was trading at $1,880 an ounce a year ago and was actually down around $1,826 on Monday, the lowest for four weeks.