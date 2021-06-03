Britain is not yet embroiled in a US-style culture war

Almost as telling as the topics that have dominated public discussions over the pandemic year are the topics that could have done, but didn’t: the dogs that, for whatever reason, failed to bark.

One of these was England. Where, among all the forecasts that the UK could break up – a process that seemed to be accelerating, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all pursued their own Covid policies – was any mention of the so-called English question?

The prime minister, the UK health secretary and their advisers made pronouncements from a podium with union flags, yet their power in most health matters stopped at the English border. Was there any talk of a new constitutional settlement, any voice speaking specifically for England? Almost none.