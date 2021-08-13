It might be thought that the prime minister would have something to say about Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, condemned by many in his own party as a national humiliation. But so far, Boris Johnson has let Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, do the talking, and Wallace sounded pretty embarrassed this morning.

“I did try to bring together the international community and I’m afraid most of the international community weren’t particularly interested,” Wallace told Sky News. Most of the international community has already pulled out of the Nato-led mission, ironically named Resolute Support, leaving just the US, the UK and Turkey.

Once Joe Biden had made his decision, there was nothing we could do, Wallace seemed to say. “Going it alone does not work,” he said in another interview. “It would be a repeat of the 1830s.” At least he knows his history.