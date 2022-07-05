As Boris Johnson slips into the twilight of his premiership, he makes an unusual psychological study. As I wrote the other day, the qualities that won him the election victory and Got Brexit Done are also the cause of his downfall. His willingness to break the rules, or to defy convention, confused his opponents and allowed him to break the deadlock in parliament.

But then came the coronavirus and Johnson appeared to think that the laws his government passed didn’t apply to him. Not only that, when challenged about possible law-breaking in Downing Street, his instinct was to deny everything and to claim to know nothing.

That is the particular psychological flaw that is responsible for magnifying the Chris Pincher story. The true story is bad enough, namely that Johnson appointed Pincher deputy chief whip knowing that he had admitted and apologised for “inappropriate behaviour” – mandarin-speak for sexual harassment. But an early admission of those facts could have limited the damage. It would have required Johnson to accept that it was a mistake to have appointed Pincher and to apologise for it.