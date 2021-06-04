Timing is everything in politics – and Boris Johnson’s luck may just be running out

Timing is everything in politics. It’s often not under a politician’s control. Boris Johnson, seen by many Conservatives as a lucky general, takes to the centre of the world stage next week, when he meets Joe Biden and chairs a G7 summit in Cornwall.

But the UK’s efforts to broker global agreements on Covid-19 vaccines, a minimum rate of business taxation and later on the climate crisis will be hampered by an untimely, embarrassing Tory backbench rebellion on Monday over the government’s £4bn cut in overseas aid.

Although ministers insist the UK is still one of the world’s big spenders on helping the poorest nations, no other major economy is cutting its aid budget in the middle of a pandemic. Bad timing again. Privately, some ministers admit the aid cut is harming the image of "Global Britain" as the world watches closely the dawn of the post-Brexit era. More bad timing.