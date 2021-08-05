Boris Johnson has complained to officials and advisers that Britain’s head start in the vaccine race is being “wasted”, I am told. He is worried that the British pride in being first and fastest is being diluted as the rest of Europe catches up, and that his popularity is ebbing as a result.

The latest figures from Spain show that a larger share of its population has now been double-vaccinated than in the UK, and that Italy and Germany are not far behind. Instead of our early advantage allowing us to get ahead in the economic recovery, we seem to be in the middle of the pack, and the confusion over travel has us tripping over our laces.

Voters rarely give politicians credit for anything, and when they do, it doesn’t tend to last. But the prime minister must have been surprised that the sharpest pang of disillusionment came from the Conservative Party.