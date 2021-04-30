Labour’s privileged access criticism of Boris Johnson falls apart if his mobile number was googleable
The whole Dyson story was a non-starter, and the fact that anyone could have rung or texted our open-access prime minister to lobby him just makes it seem sillier, says John Rentoul
eir Starmer tried to be sternly disapproving when he asked Boris Johnson at last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions about his text exchange with Sir James Dyson. A screenshot of these texts had been leaked, which, the Labour leader said, showed the prime minister being “lobbied by a wealthy businessman and close friend for a change in the tax rules”.
Starmer’s question was: “How many other people with the prime minister’s personal number has he given preferential treatment to?”
Now it turns out that not only does Sir James hotly deny being a “friend” of Johnson’s – a defamatory allegation in some circles – but that everybody else could have had the prime minister’s personal number if they were prepared to do a bit of light googling.
