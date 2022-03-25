It was a historic moment, when Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, announced to the House of Commons that the Dissolution and Calling of Parliaments Act had received the royal assent.

The new act repealed the much unloved Fixed-term Parliaments Act, bringing an 11-year constitutional experiment to an end, with the very conservative conclusion that the way we did it before was better.

The Fixed-term Parliaments Act met the needs of the moment, when the coalition government was formed in 2010. The Liberal Democrats needed an assurance that David Cameron wouldn’t break up the coalition when it suited him, by calling a snap election if the Conservatives were ahead in the opinion polls.