Nothing could dampen my love for John Lewis – I aspire, therefore I am



t various points in my life John Lewis has been my happy place. And on a couple of occasions I’d even go so far as to say my "safe space".

During lean years work-wise, I have saved money for Christmas, putting aside what I can in advance, thinking to myself: "We’ll have beans on toast for a bit and then we can have some John Lewis treats for the festive season."

A wander around John Lewis when I was feeling low or displaced often set me right for some reason. Well, I am a good middle-class girl after all. This is what we do.