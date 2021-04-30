Nothing could dampen my love for John Lewis – I aspire, therefore I am

We should all be able to create an environment we feel happy and comfortable in – mine involves trips to a certain department store, writes Katy Brand

Friday 30 April 2021 21:30
<p>John Lewis made its point to Downing Street earlier this week</p>

(PA)
A

t various points in my life John Lewis has been my happy place. And on a couple of occasions I’d even go so far as to say my "safe space".

During lean years work-wise, I have saved money for Christmas, putting aside what I can in advance, thinking to myself: "We’ll have beans on toast for a bit and then we can have some John Lewis treats for the festive season."

A wander around John Lewis when I was feeling low or displaced often set me right for some reason. Well, I am a good middle-class girl after all. This is what we do.

