Inside Westminster
Boris Johnson is making Keir Starmer’s job much harder by leaving him little room on policy
The Labour leader has to be bold, not bland, if he is going to stand a chance of winning the next general election, writes Andrew Grice
oris Johnson is making Keir Starmer’s mammoth task even harder. Not just by winning elections; Johnson’s policies leave Labour little space and have the added bonus of fuelling the party’s internal turmoil.
The virtual renationalisation of the rail industry, a remarkable volte-face for the Conservative Party, has fuelled the view of Labour left-wingers that Jeremy Corbyn won the argument. (Don’t mention the general election). They view in the same light the Tories renouncing “austerity” and becoming a big state, big spending party during a coronavirus pandemic that demonstrated the need for another Corbyn flagship policy – free broadband.
This makes it harder for Starmer to wean Labour off a Corbyn agenda that voters judged too good to be true and undeliverable. In an under-reported speech this week, Starmer made clear his wide-ranging policy review will not be based on the 2019 or 2017 Corbyn manifestos. He told Labour’s new centre-left group Progressive Britain the review would be about “answering the questions of the future”, adding pointedly: “You don’t go through a review like this by picking up the last document.”
