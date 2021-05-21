B

oris Johnson is making Keir Starmer’s mammoth task even harder. Not just by winning elections; Johnson’s policies leave Labour little space and have the added bonus of fuelling the party’s internal turmoil.

The virtual renationalisation of the rail industry, a remarkable volte-face for the Conservative Party, has fuelled the view of Labour left-wingers that Jeremy Corbyn won the argument. (Don’t mention the general election). They view in the same light the Tories renouncing “austerity” and becoming a big state, big spending party during a coronavirus pandemic that demonstrated the need for another Corbyn flagship policy – free broadband.

This makes it harder for Starmer to wean Labour off a Corbyn agenda that voters judged too good to be true and undeliverable. In an under-reported speech this week, Starmer made clear his wide-ranging policy review will not be based on the 2019 or 2017 Corbyn manifestos. He told Labour’s new centre-left group Progressive Britain the review would be about “answering the questions of the future”, adding pointedly: “You don’t go through a review like this by picking up the last document.”