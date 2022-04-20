I’ve never seen Boris Johnson look quite so lost at the despatch box

That was Keir Starmer’s best day in parliament so far. He had the prime minister on the defensive, and he didn’t miss the chance to humiliate him further. He asked all the questions he should have asked yesterday, and Boris Johnson was quite unable to rally his MPs behind him.

The Labour leader started by asking why other people had resigned over breaches of coronavirus rules – Allegra Stratton, Neil Ferguson and Matt Hancock – but not him. The prime minister said he regretted Stratton’s departure not least because she had come up with a good slogan for the Cop26 climate summit.

Johnson soon sounded as if he were begging Starmer to change the subject. He tried a joke, about being “trapped in some kind of Doctor Who time warp” in which the Labour leader did not yet know that Vladimir Putin had invaded Ukraine, and said that his government was delivering on the people’s priorities, which were to “power out of the problems that Covid has left us”. He wondered if “those are all subjects on which he could reasonably ask questions now”.