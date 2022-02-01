What will “Partygate” be remembered for? Will it be the colourful newspaper stories? The unexpected fame of Sue Gray? The Met Police’s comically poor sense of timing? Wilf’s broken swing?

Things may of course change quickly but at time of writing, it doesn’t look as if the suitcases of wine will end Boris Johnson’s career. Gray’s report was defanged by the police investigation and Westminster no longer feels as febrile as it did a few weeks ago.

Said police investigation may prove fatal for the prime minister, but it feels unlikely; timing is everything, and the world will almost certainly have moved on by then. So, the question remains: what has “Partygate” really changed in British politics?