The prime minister is holding a closing down sale. Everything must go. Every last shred of principle and good government is up for auction to the highest bidder in Boris Johnson’s office in the House of Commons.

There was a special preview for some valued customers at Prime Minister’s Questions two weeks ago, when Simon Hoare, chair of the Northern Ireland committee, asked Johnson to ditch an amendment to a bill in the Lords that would allow MPs to sit as members of the Northern Ireland assembly. Consider it done, said the prime minister, or words to that effect.

Since then, any Conservative MP who wants to see the prime minister has suddenly found that his door is open. Come on in, name your price, Johnson says. Or words to that effect. In return for a worthless promise not to send a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, calling for a vote of confidence in the party leader, any Tory MP can ask for the Moon.