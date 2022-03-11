I wasn’t going to mention Tony Blair for a while, but needs must. One of the essential lessons of his time as prime minister was his ability to retain a focus on improving public service delivery even after 9/11 and the military interventions that followed.

He did it partly by appointing the right person, Michael Barber, to lead a delivery unit that progress-chased for him, but also by carving out just enough time in his diary, in time of war, to stick to a regular schedule of “stocktakes” – short but intense meetings every two months to check on targets for the NHS, schools, transport and crime.

Sally Morgan, one of Blair’s advisers, told the “Blair Years” class I teach – with Dr Michelle Clement and Professor Jon Davis at King’s College London – last month that these meetings were “small enough to be a really tough session – supportive but tough, and saying, ‘Here we are, this is the waiting-list position; you said you were going to be here and you’re not, so what else do we need to do?’”