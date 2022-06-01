Boris Johnson hasn’t changed. Let’s not forget it when considering the calls for him to face a vote of no confidence. He’s still the same guy that won a leadership contest and a huge majority in 2019. He also hasn’t shed any of the flaws that were overlooked at the time.

We were told that he was more of a chairman-type figure, not someone who would be in the weeds, micromanaging. So we shouldn’t be surprised at the failure to tackle issues in his own domain. For the best part of this year he hasn’t gotten a grip, perhaps because he’s not really in the details, so the anger people still feel about Downing Street lockdown parties is morphing into something different.

It’s no longer just about breaking the rules. It is about the whole operation and how it has been handled.