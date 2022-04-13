Perhaps Keir Starmer is playing a complicated game by attacking our law-breaking prime minister so feebly that he remains in office, because Labour would rather face Boris Johnson at the next election than any other Conservative.

That doesn’t seem likely, so the more likely explanation is that the Labour leader is a victim of his inexperience. I think Starmer’s response to the prime minister receiving a penalty notice for breaking lockdown laws was misjudged. He said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.”

Of those three points, only the first is effective in my view, and it was undermined by the next two. Starmer should have criticised Johnson for breaking the law, and repeated that point in all its dimensions: a law designed to save lives; a law devised by Johnson’s own government; the law is the law is the law.