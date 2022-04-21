Keir Starmer is turning out to be good at this opposition business. Successful politics does not consist of calling your opponent a liar. The successful bit was in drafting a Commons motion that was so mildly worded that Conservative MPs felt squeamish about voting against it.

Today’s government U-turn exposes the fundamental weakness of the prime minister’s position. He cannot rely on his own MPs to vote for him when the opposition parties make a reasonable suggestion. The Labour motion asked the Commons to refer the question of whether the prime minister had misled parliament to a committee of MPs with a Conservative majority – the Labour chair of which, Chris Bryant, has recused himself from its deliberations – but not until after the police have completed their investigations.

If Boris Johnson had been in a stronger position, he could have asked his MPs to vote against the opposition motion just because it was an opposition motion. He could have pointed out to Tory MPs that Labour are playing parliamentary games, which of course they are.