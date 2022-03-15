Boris Johnson’s visit to Saudi Arabia is a trip too far

One of the worst arguments for defence spending is that it creates jobs. It is an argument that Keir Starmer has deployed to cover his scuttle away from the neutralism of the Jeremy Corbyn years, with the support of trade unions with members in the defence industry. Before that it was one of the mainstays of the case for Britain’s alliance with Saudi Arabia, which has long been built on expensive contracts for jet fighters and associated weaponry.

It was an argument deployed by Tony Blair’s government when it discontinued the Serious Fraud Office investigation into allegations of corruption relating to earlier arms deals. If there had been any corruption, it was said, that was a thing of the past, and it would be counterproductive to press on with the investigation now because thousands of good British jobs depended on continuing arms contracts with the Saudi government.

It was an awkward argument to sustain, but there was a brutally pragmatic logic to it. Much as we might disapprove of the Saudi government’s human rights record, it was in our national interest to remain on good terms with the kingdom. Jobs, intelligence cooperation and the balance of power in the Middle East.