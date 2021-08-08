Economic reality exposes the government’s ‘levelling up’ myth

When Boris Johnson ventured out of London to pay a two-day trip to Scotland, all eyes were on the prime minister for evidence of concrete plans to support the economic “levelling up” agenda that contributed to his landslide victory.

Inevitably what they received was a joke, and one in incredibly poor taste that credited the late Margaret Thatcher’s closures of coal mines for accelerating its journey towards a net zero carbon economy.

With an election now three years away — but possibly as soon as 12 months’ time — businesses, regional policymakers and consumers were hoping for something more than the empty “skeleton plan” speech that Johnson gave on a visit to Coventry despite acknowledging 11 years of Tory rule had left many areas poorer than in the former East Germany.