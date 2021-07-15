As you gaze at the myriad junk food on offer, it seems that our supermarkets and manufacturers, combined with the fast food industry, should be highly taxed simply to pick up the bill for the NHS and our unhealthy eating habits. They may then pass on the cost to the consumer, making their products less attractive to buy. And although the supermarkets claim they supply what we demand, most of it wouldn’t be considered by consumers if it wasn’t waved under our noses in every aisle.

Try finding basic foodstuffs among the over-wrapped, nutrition free garbage with an endless shelf life in packaging that will still be stuck in a hedge/sea/landfill when your grandchildren are pushing up the daisies. Most of it contains also palm oil which contributes to deforestation – and for what? So we can stuff ourselves silly with rubbish passing as food?

Lynn Brymer Ashford, Kent