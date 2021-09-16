The rise and rise of Liz Truss – is she Rishi Sunak’s rival?
Foreign secretary is a great office of state and gives Truss that status, while her retention of the women and equalities brief gives her the licence to speak out about domestic policy, writes John Rentoul
If Boris Johnson were likely to cease being prime minister soon, Liz Truss’s promotion to foreign secretary might have been read as the start of a contest for the succession between her and Rishi Sunak.
The timing is striking, just days after she signalled her opposition to the tax rise for the NHS and social care, underlining her low-tax credentials – the mantle misleadingly known as “Thatcherite”; misleading because Margaret Thatcher put taxes up, at least to start with, because she also believed in balancing the government’s books.
At last week’s cabinet meeting to approve the tax rise, I understand that Truss suggested that the money could be found from borrowing, which prompted the chancellor, her rival for the “Thatcherite” label, to say that he “could not believe” that anyone would suggest even higher borrowing.
