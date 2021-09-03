Boris Johnson’s plan for social care, which was ready the day he became prime minister two years ago, and which was going to be announced before the summer recess, is now going to be unveiled next week. Only ministers still haven’t agreed on what is going to be in it.

Sources say that the discussion is still “live”. The cap on the total costs anyone will have to pay towards their care could be between £60,000 and £80,000, and a rise in national insurance contributions to pay for it could be 1p in the pound, or one-and-a-quarter pence, but probably not two. Some sources say Sajid Javid was pushing for a rise of 2p in the pound, but sources closer to the health secretary say he wasn’t.

What seems strange is that all the leaks seem to agree that the tax rise should take the form of higher national insurance payments, which are not paid on earnings above £50,000 a year – or by pensioners. This means, as Labour’s Bridget Phillipson pointed out, that the cost will fall disproportionately on “low earners, young people and business”.