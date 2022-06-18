Boris Johnson is a façade for the Tory party, who blusters and bumbles about like he’s doing a bad impression of himself. But don’t be deceived by his cheese string hair – it’s all part of the brand that Boris Johnson and his cronies have carefully cultivated.

In the age of social media and 10-second TikTok videos – soundbites and appearance matter over substance. As a former journalist and editor, Johnson knows the importance of catching the attention of an audience. “Get Brexit Done” was the “I’m lovin’ it” of his election campaign, as it etched in people’s minds longer than any detailed policy proposal ever could.

And with politics devoid of new ideas, all that is left is a personality contest, as principles are eclipsed by comedic effect and entertainment. This vacuum is filled with opportunists like Johnson who can shift their policy position depending on how it will advance their personal position at any given time. When the DUP held the balance of power, he pandered to the DUP. Now it is the right-wing Tory Brexiteers who are keeping him in the job – so he will dance to their tune until a different song comes on. The paradox is that while Johnson may have helped create this vacuous political environment, he is also its product. In the society of the spectacle, it is better to be known as a liar than to be unknown.