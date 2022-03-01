Boris Johnson has made some good speeches since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine seven days ago. He has spoken in the Commons, he has addressed Ukrainians in their Catholic cathedral in London, and he gave a speech this morning in Poland.

Three speeches; three different responses. In parliament, he was given unstinting support by his own MPs, who only a month ago had been on the verge of voting him out of office. The only criticism came from Keir Starmer, for the opposition, who said he had not gone far enough in applying economic sanctions to the Putin regime.

In the cathedral, where he said “I am not a great preacher” before launching into “the story in the gospel” of the Samaritan, he was greeted with a standing ovation and chants of, “thank you, thank you.” And then in Warsaw this morning, he was asked why he wouldn’t enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine by a tearful Ukrainian journalist who accused him of being afraid. He listened and explained, as mournfully as he could, that it would not be a good idea for the UK to go to war with Russia, and that it was Putin and Putin alone who must bear responsibility for the tragedy unfolding in Europe.