The prime minister is not easily embarrassed, but even he was bound to have an awkward time explaining why he had sent a message to Dominic Cummings, his chief adviser, last year, saying: “Get Covid and live longer.”

He did indeed have an uncomfortable time at the last session of Prime Minister’s Questions before the summer recess, but it could have been worse for him. His instinct for political survival kicked in, throwing himself on the mercy of the families of those who have died: “Nothing I can say from this despatch box – or this virtual despatch box – and nothing I can do can make up for the loss and the suffering that people have endured throughout this pandemic.”

He said there would be a public inquiry and that back in “those very very difficult and dark times” last October he had had to make some “incredibly tough balancing decisions”. He tacitly admitted that Cummings’s account of his WhatsApp message was right. In it, Boris Johnson pointed out that the median age of death from Covid was higher than median life expectancy, making the flippant suggestion that catching Covid would extend people’s life. I assume he knew that this was nonsense, and that on average people dying of Covid could have expected another 10 years of life, but the implication, that old people were dispensable, was unmistakable.