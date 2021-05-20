W

hen Theresa May’s cabinet discussed Brexit, her allies dismissed Boris Johnson’s argument for a threadbare EU deal to allow the UK to land trade agreements around the world. A frequent jibe at the hardline Brexiteers from pro-EU ministers was: “Try selling that to Welsh and Scottish farmers.”

How times have changed. Johnson is chairing a meeting of cabinet ministers today (20 May) to approve a trade deal with Australia. He is likely to ride roughshod over opposition from the devolved governments in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast, worried their farmers will be undercut and put out of business by cheap meat imports from Australian farmers, who are subject to lower animal welfare and environmental standards.

The cabinet is divided. Liz Truss, the free-market international trade secretary, wants to give Australia the “zero tariffs, zero quotas” agreement it seeks; it currently pays 20 per cent tariffs on beef exports to the UK. George Eustice, the environment secretary, who hails from a farming family, wants Australia to face tariff rate quotas, which would mean higher tariffs when imports reached a certain level but the idea is opposed by the Australian government. Michael Gove, whose Cabinet Office brief includes Scotland, is worried about the political impact north of the border at a highly sensitive time. The Scottish National Party is already on the attack, and Scottish Tories are nervous.