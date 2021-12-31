Brexit – and to a lesser extent Covid-19 – are two of the things that Boris Johnson might have thought he “got done” a year ago, and yet here we are at the beginning of another year likely to be dominated by both.

A year ago today, Bill Cash, the longest standing Eurosceptic Conservative MP, hailed the prime minister’s triumph in negotiating a trade deal with the EU. “Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian knot. Churchill and Margaret Thatcher would have been deeply proud of his achievements, and so are we,” he said in the Commons debate on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill. “Regaining our right to govern ourselves is a true turning point in our great history. In peacetime, it compares only with the restoration by Monck in 1660.”

A comparison worth discussing in an A-level history paper, but however towering the achievement, it was not the end of Brexit – as Johnson and David Frost, his former Brexit negotiator, spent much of last year trying to renegotiate parts of the original withdrawal agreement.