Tories think their ‘Brexit opportunity’ is to use the issue to defeat Keir Starmer

Delivering on the promises of Brexit was top of the government’s list of priorities, according to David Canzini, the prime minister’s deputy chief of staff, in a presentation to political advisers in Downing Street on 11 March.

I have mentioned this before, but it is important, because it is one of the indications, more or less out in the open, of how the Conservatives intend to fight the next election.

Everyone knows that Brexit is not the top priority of the British people, so when Boris Johnson claims to be “delivering the people’s priorities”, a phrase shamelessly plundered from New Labour, he is talking nonsense. But instead of the prime minister’s opponents loudly accusing him (again) of being a liar, they should pause to wonder why Canzini, charged with organising the election campaign, put Brexit top of the list.