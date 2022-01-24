On 23 January 2013, David Cameron announced that the UK would hold an In-Out referendum if he was returned to power at the next election. I watched his speech in a hotel room in St Moritz where I was skiing with an old foreign correspondent friend. I turned to him and said: “We’re f**ked!”

I went home and wrote a book, called Brexit: How Britain Will Leave Europe. The establishment media refused to take my thesis seriously. I gave Radio 4’s Jim Naughtie a copy of my book and he assured me an invitation to appear on Today would follow. I am still waiting.

Every editor, MP and diplomat, and the heads of all think tanks (with the exception of Charles Grant of the Centre of European Reform) patted me on the head and said it wouldn’t happen. But it did, and here are the 10 guilty men and women who ensured we left Europe.