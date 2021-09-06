Brexit led to GB News – but I never thought it would lead to an Andrew Neil shortage
Perhaps it’s down to the lorry driver crisis, and there was just no one left to pick him up from his EU home. Imagine the extra delivery charges. He’d spend most of the month in a depot, writes Danny Wallace
I pop GB News on maybe once a week for ten minutes while I’m waiting for something to boil.
I shouldn’t. I should just hit Netflix. I watch not for the opinions, but for the same reason I used to watch You’ve Been Framed. You’re never more than a moment away from someone getting hit in the metaphorical balls, and at £250 a clip, this station could bankrupt You’ve Been Framed in an hour.
But I don’t know where Andrew Neil is. He’s only managed eight out of the 52 Andrew Neil shows so far, perhaps proving Dominic Raab’s point when he co-authored that book saying Britain is a nation of idlers. Despite this, Neil has regularly insisted he is GB News’s flagship presenter. I have now written two pieces for this newspaper, so as its flagship columnist, let me say this: I don’t think he knows what flagship means.
