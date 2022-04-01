Inside Westminster

Keir Starmer faces an agonising dilemma – to call out the Brexit disaster or to stay silent

Keir Starmer promises to ‘make Brexit work’ but says little about how, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 01 April 2022 12:46
<p>Keir Starmer has climbed aboard on the Brexit bandwagon (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Keir Starmer has climbed aboard on the Brexit bandwagon (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a sideswipe at Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Boris Johnson claimed (falsely) that Keir Starmer “would like to take us back into the EU.”

He will say it again and again before the next general election.

David Canzini, Downing Street’s new deputy chief of staff, has put delivering on Brexit promises at the top of the government’s five priorities – remarkably, above the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS, crime and migrant boats. He told advisers: “If you don’t think that [Brexit] is a priority you shouldn’t be here.”

