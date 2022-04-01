In a sideswipe at Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Boris Johnson claimed (falsely) that Keir Starmer “would like to take us back into the EU.”

He will say it again and again before the next general election.

David Canzini, Downing Street’s new deputy chief of staff, has put delivering on Brexit promises at the top of the government’s five priorities – remarkably, above the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS, crime and migrant boats. He told advisers: “If you don’t think that [Brexit] is a priority you shouldn’t be here.”