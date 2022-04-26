With the UK now sitting in isolation outside of the EU, Boris Johnson is hoping the rest of the world will open its doors to UK businesses.

The prime minister’s trade secretary is sent across oceans to negotiate new deals to make up for the loss of trade with our neighbours in Europe. Regardless, the UK will not have free trade with anyone but instead “bureaucratic” trade, as paperwork is required to comply with any new trade agreement, or else pay the tariffs.

On Wednesday morning, the International Trade Select Committee will be questioning the current trade secretary - Anne-Marie Trevelyan. She has a lot of questions to answer: What is the government’s overarching strategy for international trade? Why has UK trade, as a percentage of GDP, fallen by more than any other G7 country? What is her department doing to minimise potential food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? What are the positive and negative impacts of the recently-signed deals with Australia and New Zealand?