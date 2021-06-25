I think we would all wish for Britney Spears to be free of her conservatorship

I am late to the party concerning the treatment of Britney Spears by her own father, though from what I understand she wasn’t allowed any parties. Or anything much at all, in fact. I have been aware of the #FreeBritney movement for some time, but what I hadn’t fully grasped until this week was the severity of her situation. And what she described in her own words is upsetting and appalling.

Spears was in court in California to argue that she should no longer be constrained by being held under the legal conservatorship of her own father, Jamie Spears. She alleges that under his charge she was denied self-care, is not allowed access to her own finances even as she brings in millions of dollars performing live shows, is not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and perhaps most shocking of all, she says she is not allowed to have her IUD removed in order to have a baby. She is 39.

This conservatorship was brought about in 2008, following a rough patch for Britney. Many of us remember the footage of her with a newly shaven head, waving an umbrella at photographers in a petrol station forecourt. There was widespread concern for her wellbeing, as everyone wanted her to remain forever the teenager singing “Baby One More Time”. It felt more comfortable that way. Even typing the title of that song now feels odd somehow.