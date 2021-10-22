The Conservatives have lost one of their two selling points on the economy – being the low-tax party – after announcing a tax rise to fund health and social care. So Rishi Sunak is determined to use next Wednesday’s Budget to safeguard the second one - fiscal responsibility.

The chancellor has taken a tough line with cabinet ministers in the government-wide spending review, including those who moved to new roles in last month’s reshuffle and promptly demanded more money than their predecessors had got.

Sunak will announce new fiscal rules to ensure that day-to-day spending on public services is not funded by borrowing in a few years’ time as he tries to draw a line under his £407bn splurge during the Covid-19 pandemic.