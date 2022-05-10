Chamber music gives me a sense of belonging when my mental health fails

Mental health is an interesting topic for me as a 19-year-old musician. Sometimes, I can dive into practicing violin with a fresh mind – ready and eager to improve. Other days my motivation can waver and I let every single mistake drag me down.

Over years of injuries, an eating disorder, family issues and a late diagnosis of the visual perceptual processing disorder, Irlen’s syndrome, I have had many bad days.

Yet, just when I think these days are all my musical life is filled with, I again find that spark that made me start playing in the first place.