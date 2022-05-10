Chamber music gives me a sense of belonging when my mental health fails

As a young creative I often struggle with my mental wellbeing, but there’s so much about sharing a passion with others that brings me joy, writes El Cragg

Tuesday 10 May 2022 09:31
Comments
<p>Music provides El with belonging and connection</p>

Music provides El with belonging and connection

(El Cragg)

Mental health is an interesting topic for me as a 19-year-old musician. Sometimes, I can dive into practicing violin with a fresh mind – ready and eager to improve. Other days my motivation can waver and I let every single mistake drag me down.

Over years of injuries, an eating disorder, family issues and a late diagnosis of the visual perceptual processing disorder, Irlen’s syndrome, I have had many bad days.

Yet, just when I think these days are all my musical life is filled with, I again find that spark that made me start playing in the first place.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in