Children enrich public spaces, teaching us to care and be kind, writes Anita Slater

Friday 18 February 2022 11:02
<p>Children should feel welcome in spaces like cafes, where they can observe the daily ups and downs of community life</p>

My local cafe, known for cosy hot chocolates and weekend catch-ups over carrot cake, made the decision last week to ban children under five. A misleading placard outside states that children are “welcome” in the cafe – but only from 7am-12pm on weekdays and 8am-10am on weekends.

The ban discriminates against parents, who are likely sleep-deprived and struggling with the sense of isolation that too often accompanies parenthood. I’m not a parent myself but I support the right of parents to share cafes, not simply because parents and carers deserve a break, but because children enrich public spaces, teaching us to care and be kind.

I admit that I have regularly tensed at the sound of children screaming over dropped socks as I try to meet a deadline over coffee. As a freelance writer, I spend a great deal of time fretting over work in cafes and can understand that people who use these spaces to relax or work deserve peace as well. However, a ban like this assumes that children only exist to be disruptive or troublesome. This kind of attitude doesn’t create a peaceful environment.

