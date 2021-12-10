Do you have confidence in your prime minister? Chris Green, the Conservative MP for Bolton West, was asked this question three times in a radio interview yesterday. Each time he took a full eight seconds to reply. My research into human conversation suggests that any pause that long constitutes “awkward”.

Especially when each time the answer was not “Yes”. The first time it was: “I’m very concerned about what the prime minister is doing.” The third time Green admitted: “The silence does speak volumes.”

Green is a serial rebel, but that is now true of so many Tory backbenchers that it sometimes feels as if Boris Johnson is a prime minister reaching the end of a long period of office, rather than one who took power just two-and-a-half years ago.