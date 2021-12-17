All I want for Christmas is some frozen food

I never thought the moment would come when I wanted frozen food for Christmas, but lo, it has arrived.

I think I may have finished cooking. Perhaps until next summer. I am cooked out. We are now at the rear end of year two of “all this”, and the thrill of spending all day in the kitchen making the kind of nourishing meal I always dreamed of – but never had the time to – has passed.

Slow-cooking lamb for the day now seems less of a luxury, and more of a literal expression of how little there has been to do. Yes, you look forward to the lamb and it gives you a lovely smug, cosy feeling. But is it also laughing at me a bit? In the oven? Am I losing my mind?