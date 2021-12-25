Hundreds of thousands of people bought flats in good faith, only to find that their homes are death traps or money pits. Leasehold is a form of financial servitude where the homeowner is a mere tenant, forever compensating the freeholder for living on “their” land. The cladding and building safety crisis is just the latest chapter in our nation’s shameful leasehold history.

Leaseholders are being exhorted left, right and centre. In my London borough, one high-rise block with a small amount of Grenfell-style cladding on its roof saw the managing agent preside over work that was initially quoted at one price, but costs mushroomed, reportedly including thousands of pounds in commission fees.

Despite a new housing secretary – the self-styled Tory radical Michael Gove – promising parliament a pro-consumer approach to tackling the cladding and building safety crisis, hundreds of thousands of leasehold tenants face another Christmas in unsafe and unsellable homes as they confront spiralling service charges and have to accept extortionate “waking watch” wardens roaming their blocks 24/7.