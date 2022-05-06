A growing aspect of being a climate and ecological protector is the grief, rage and despair one has to process, while watching so much of the earth’s remaining natural world get destroyed.

There is the grief at witnessing colleagues, like from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, imprisoned in greater and greater numbers, both in the UK and around the world.

America has sentenced a peaceful climate protector to eight years in jail for an oil-pipeline protest, the UK just introduced 10-year sentences and Australia is threatening 25-year sentences!