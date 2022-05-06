The Climate Column

Activists are burning themselves over the climate crisis, yet the world ignores them

He received little global attention, but on Earth Day this year, climate activist Wynn Alan Bruce died after setting himself on fire, writes Donnachadh McCarthy

Friday 06 May 2022
He had been planning it for at least one year

He had been planning it for at least one year

A growing aspect of being a climate and ecological protector is the grief, rage and despair one has to process, while watching so much of the earth’s remaining natural world get destroyed.

There is the grief at witnessing colleagues, like from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, imprisoned in greater and greater numbers, both in the UK and around the world.

America has sentenced a peaceful climate protector to eight years in jail for an oil-pipeline protest, the UK just introduced 10-year sentences and Australia is threatening 25-year sentences!

