Here’s what I learned about laughter on my 56-date post-lockdown tour

If I take this show out again, I might do some Sunday afternoon matinees, especially in winter so that everyone can get home in time for supper and ‘Pottery Throwdown’, writes Jenny Eclair

Monday 21 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>A backstage loo is obviously essential</p>

A backstage loo is obviously essential

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

I’ve been on tour since 2 September 2021. I finished at the weekend, with 56 dates under my belt and this is what I’ve learned.

Post-lockdown, people are desperate to come out and laugh, but they don’t want to be ripped off. My tickets cost £20 and the theatre that put the highest mark up on this price (with some tickets at £28) sold the worst on the tour. Personally, I’d rather not play venues that do this – I find it embarrassing.

Shows that start at 7.30pm are best. My audience likes to be home around 10, so an 8pm start is pushing it. In fact, if I take this show out again, I might do some Sunday afternoon matinees, especially in winter so that everyone can get home in time for supper and Pottery Throwdown.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in