I’ve been on tour since 2 September 2021. I finished at the weekend, with 56 dates under my belt and this is what I’ve learned.

Post-lockdown, people are desperate to come out and laugh, but they don’t want to be ripped off. My tickets cost £20 and the theatre that put the highest mark up on this price (with some tickets at £28) sold the worst on the tour. Personally, I’d rather not play venues that do this – I find it embarrassing.

Shows that start at 7.30pm are best. My audience likes to be home around 10, so an 8pm start is pushing it. In fact, if I take this show out again, I might do some Sunday afternoon matinees, especially in winter so that everyone can get home in time for supper and Pottery Throwdown.