The Tories will pay for ignoring why Boris Johnson resigned

“We must never forget why Boris had to resign,” one former minister told me. Yet the Conservatives are already suffering from collective memory loss.

Their leadership election has a hole at its heart: an acknowledgment of why it’s happening – Boris Johnson’s flouting of the rules and his lies. His giant shadow hung over the first hustings for Tory members in Leeds last night; repeated mentions of his name gathered applause from the 1,400 party members present.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak seem reluctant to talk about the elephant in the room – the need to restore standards to prevent another prime minister behaving like Johnson. My inbox is bulging with their policy commitments but not on how they would clean up politics. They make vague references to “restoring trust” and promising “honesty” but have not yet said how.