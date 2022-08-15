The Conservativeleadership contest has, it is fair to say, been hard to avoid. It is the summer and I do not get to vote for the next prime minister and you probably don’t either but still, here we are, persistently haunted by Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

They have both announced roughly three new policies every hour on the hour, they cannot stop attacking each other and, as far as I can tell, they have now done hustings in every single local authority in Great Britain. They have talked about tax rises and tax cuts and Russia and China and Boris Johnson and Labour and the Liberal Democrats and seemingly everything else.

Well, not quite – sometimes what politicians do not talk about is just as interesting as what they do decide to talk about. Here are some topics that have been conspicuously absent from the debate: