Does the Conservative Party have a death wish?

Has the Conservative Party had enough of governing? Has it decided to take refuge in make-believe while it allows the country to go to hell in a handcart, in the subconscious hope that Keir Starmer will take over in a while and sort out all the difficult problems that it has ducked?

That is one way of interpreting the reaction to last night’s TV debate. Conservative Party members thought Liz Truss won it, while the general public thought it was a draw. Personally, I was with the Labour voters who tended to think that Rishi Sunak was more energetic, articulate and credible.

But it may be too late now. Unless there is some damaging revelation about Truss, it seems that Sunak cannot make up the gap between him and the front runner. So we should start to think about what a Truss government would be like.