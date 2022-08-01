Three things the Conservative Party can learn from Labour

There are many tedious things in politics, of course, but one of the worst has to be that no-one learns from anyone else’s mistakes. Politicians do not learn from their colleagues and they do not really learn from their predecessors either.

They watch someone step on a rake and get knocked out then, weeks or months later, they decide to step on that very same rake just to see what happens. Hell, sometimes they end up stepping on the same rake twice, just to make sure that they really did get it wrong the first time round.

It is maddening as they are, after all, the people in power and what they choose to do or not do ultimately ends up dictating our lives. This is why I would like to help: there are lessons the Conservative party could learn from – shock! horror! – the mistakes of the opposition. They probably won’t, but it is worth trying to lay them out. Here goes.