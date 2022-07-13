A long time ago, in the days of Theresa May’s premiership, I sat in CCHQ for the 2017 election campaign, manning the broadcast desk, essentially acting as a glorified political guest booker. It was simple enough, Theresa was on course for a barn-storming majority. Every obstacle in her path had been flattened without effort. All she needed to do was remain static. No gains, no losses.

Then, at some point in the middle of that election, despite protestations they hadn’t, everything had changed. It became obvious to anyone with access to the news that things weren’t going well.

The eagerness of the cabinet and junior ministers to fill up the broadcast rounds, with time, diminished, as did their enthusiasm for being told-off, briefed against and back-bitten. When the result finally came in, the retribution was swift.