Is the future really set for the Conservative Party?

Predictions are always wrong, and one of the questions that troubles those of us in the political forecasting business is the direction of error. Nate Silver, the US polling guru, once said: “When the conventional wisdom tries to outguess the polls, it almost always guesses in the wrong direction.”

That is not always true. In the UK election in 2017, the last time the result was out of line with opinion polls, the polls suggested that Theresa May was headed for a majority of 60; the conventional view was that her majority would be smaller than that, but almost nobody predicted that she would lose it altogether.

But there are times when attempts to outguess the polls go in the wrong direction. In 2015, for example, few commentators thought that David Cameron would gain seats, let alone win a majority.